A man who already has a significant criminal record has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for targeting a care home to fund his drug habit.

Daniel Hillman climbed through the window of a Arun Lodge residential home in Bognor, West Sussex last August and stole a bag that contained sentimental items belonging to the late partner of one of the residents.

The bag was dumped after Hillman attempted to buy goods but the items have never been found.

The 40-year-old, who has a number of previous convictions including theft, was in the building for around 30 seconds.

He then attempted to use a bank card belonging to a member of care home staff to try and make purchases totally £190 at two convenience stores.

In a victim impact statement read out at Hove Crown Court, the elderly resident said how these items "can never be replaced" and that she was "concerned" the incident had happened inside a care home.Judge Miss Recorder C Scott then summarised the actions of Hillman, which she said caused "loss" to the victim, had a "moderate" impact and caused the care assistant "significant inconvenience", especially as she couldn't get a new bank card before her upcoming holiday and would never see the items gifted from her late partner again.

The judge also summarised how Hillman had a "significant criminal record" and therefore a suspended sentence would not be enough.Hillman, of no fixed address, was then sentenced to 12 months in custody for burglary and a month for fraud offences.

