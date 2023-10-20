An experienced motorcyclist who died in a fatal collision has been described as a 'selfless and caring individual with a kind heart'.

Martin Lyons, a loving father, grandfather and husband, was passionate about motorbikes.

The 66-year old, from Billingshurst in West Sussex was involved in a collision with a grey Volkswagen Caddy on Tuesday October 17th.

Depsite efforts of policer and paramedics to provide CPR, Martin was pronounced dead at the scene of the A29 at Slinford near Horsham.

His family have issued the following tribute to him, “Martin was a selfless and caring individual with a kind heart. He would always think of everyone else before himself and becoming a grandfather became the greatest pride in his life. Owing to this, he held a very special relationship with his two grandsons – Austin, 8, and Warren, 4.

"He had been riding for 50 years and had a real love for anything on wheels but especially motorbikes. He was a big part of the Horsham community where he grew up, his friends describe him as their memory bank and book writer.

"He loved being outdoors and would often spend his mornings walking in the woods and being amongst nature, sharing this with his grandchildren. He loved life, he loved his family and he loved being present in the moment.

"Martin was a very humble man who was content with his life, and he was looking forward to retirement – a new chapter with his wife.

"We will always remember him for his kind and caring attitude. We miss him dearly.”

Martin leaves behind his wife Linda after 41 years of marriage, their children Calvin and Katherine and his grandchildren Austin and Warren.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the collision.

Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Carmel.

