The mother of a three year old girl with leukemia has spoken of her despair after she and her family have had to move six times in as many months.

Hailey West's original home in Burgess Hill, West Sussex was flooded in January, and ever since a housing association has failed to find a permanent property.

Clarion did move the family to Eastbourne to be closer for Lola-Belle to receive hospital treatment for the disease, but that was unsuitable.

The family claim the properties they've been shuttled to have contained damp and are cold.

Sharing her frustration, Hailey told ITV News, "We have been in temporary accommodation for around ten months. We've had to move almost on a monthly basis.

"There was one occasion where we actually got out of the hospital and we had 24 hours to pack everything and move somewhere else.

"The place that we'd actually moved was as big as my front room.

"And I mean, I know there are people out there who are obviously in terrible situations that are overcrowded and a number of other things but I have a child with leukemia who is really sick."

Lola-Belle has been receiving treatment in hospital Credit: Family

Lucy Roberts from the Children's Community Team at East Sussex NHS Trust said, "It's so risky. Basically, she's never in a stable place.

"Hailey might move to a house that's inappropriate, that is damp, that is cold, that is dirty. Hailey's then got to sort all that out at the same time as looking after Lola. It makes life extremely difficult for them."

Hailey's tried to find alternative private accommodation but has had no success and she's unable to work at the moment because she is caring for her daughter.

Currently, the family are having to share beds with the family relying on support from a local charity.

Anita Marinelli from My Shining Star said, "It's just really shocking that families in this day and age can be going through that they're at increased risk of infection and moving about will definitely mean that she will be admitted to hospital more.

"The hospital have already said that, that she's at high risk of many more hospital admissions.

"Just not having a permanent clean place to stay is a matter of life and death unfortunately."

A spokesperson for the Housing Association Clarion said,

"We have been working hard to help find a suitable property for Ms West in Eastbourne in these challenging circumstances, including liaising with the council, the MP and other local housing associations, as homes of the size needed are scarce in the area.

"We have recently identified a three bedroom property in nearby Hailsham, which we hope Ms West will find meets her needs."

