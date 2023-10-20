Play Brightcove video

Footage shows Jason Dewsbury's dramatic 90mph pursuit

For five minutes, Jason Dewsbury evaded police in a 90mph car chase.

The 29-year old was clocked by officers at almost double the speed limit of a 50mph zone, swerving across lanes with black smoke spewing from the Vauxhall Zafira he was driving.

When Dewsbury failed to pullover, he then went to drive dangerously through red lights, on the wrong side of the road past a school and even past a funeral cortege.

Thames Valley Police say he put members of the public in great danger during the pursuit on 23 September in Oxford.

Jason Dewsbury Credit: Thames Valley Police

Dewsbury, of Trinity Road in Oxford, has now been sentenced to a year and two months in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and driving without third party insurance.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and seven months.

Investigating officer PC Dan Surman, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "Jason Dewsbury is a habitual dangerous driver, who has continued to drive despite being disqualified and uninsured.

"On this occasion, Dewsbury put members of the public at significant risk and drove extremely dangerously.

"At one point, Dewsbury forced his way past a funeral cortege, putting members of the public at serious risk of harm and impacting a family saying goodbye to a loved one.

"Dewsbury’s conviction shows we will always seek to stop, arrest and prosecute people who choose to drive dangerously.

"The sentence Dewsbury received reflects the serious and dangerous nature of his offending."

