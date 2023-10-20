A man who buried three firearms in woodland has been jailed for more than six years.

Police discovered an air cartridge revolver, a double-barrelled 16-bore shotgun and a self-loading 12-bore shotgun in an area of woodland off Mansbridge Road in Southampton in February.

DNA analysis led police to Kane Pollard's address on Frome Road in the city.

Shotgun cartridges, £4000 in cash, a stun gun disguised as a torch and drug paraphernalia were found in an airing cupboard. Including a meat cleaver, knuckle dusters, nunchucks, a large rusted knife, a machete, cannabis, two iPhones and an extra £280 in cash was discovered.

Police discovered an air cartridge revolver, a double-barrelled 16-bore shotgun and a self-loading 12-bore shotgun in an area of woodland. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

Pollard, 25, pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Possession of a prohibited smooth-bore gun

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

Possession of a firearm without a firearm certificate

Possession of a controlled drug of Class B

Possession of criminal property

Being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

Pollard pleaded guilty to a number of firearms offences. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

Pollard appeared at Southampton Crown Court on October 19, where he was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

A spokesperson who led the investigation, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's Western Criminal Investigation Department, said: "Whilst Pollard hasn't revealed what his intentions were for the weapons found, the risk of harm to himself or others could have been significant had we not discovered what he was involved in.

"We welcome today's sentence and hope it reassures Southampton residents that we take all reports of firearms and other weapons extremely seriously and will do everything we can to get them, and those involved in them, off the streets to keep our communities safe."

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.