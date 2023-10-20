A man who was told by a GP he was being sexually abused by that 'nobody would believe him' for reporting the behaviour has spoken out.

In an anonymous interview, he's told ITV News how repeated attacks in the 1970s and 1980s by Dr Robin Borthwick has had a 'massive effect' on his life.

Borthwick was found to have carried out the abuse following a trial by facts at Reading Crown Court.

The 78-year old, who was declared unfit to attend the hearing, confessed to a monk about his behaviour.

The victim said, "As a child, I put it away in a box. I didn't have the emotional intelligence to process it. He told me to keep quiet and it took me 33 years to talk to anyone about it.

"I was suffering from depression and I went to speak to a counsellor and I started to open up about it and I realised I couldn't take the secret with me forever.

"I had to tell the truth and I had to break the silence. My principal motivation has always been to give a voice to other victims.

"That by speaking out for other victims out there, it's so important just to tell someone. I think it has had a massive effect on my life.

"I've had relationship problems throughout my life. I've had issues with alcohol, prescription drugs.

"My life would have almost certainly taken a different course had the abuse not happened. So part of what I want is for him to know the effect it has had on me, and that has been colossal."

