Police raid multiple properties and make significant discoveries

More than 30 arrests have been made in morning raids by officers at Kent Police.

Operations were carried out in Maidstone and Chatham, as part of a wider national effort to crack down on county lines drug dealing.

Almost a thousand wraps of heroin and crack cocaine have been seized as well as weapons including knives, baseball bats and firearms.

At around 6.25am on Tuesday 10th October, police stormed an address in Warner Road, Camberwell, south London with 100 grams of crack, around 300 wraps of heroin and up to £10,000 seized.

On the same day, three address in Croydon and Orpington were targeted. This led to the seizure of an estimated £60,000 of uncut heroin and crack cocaine, as well as knives, a knuckleduster, and more than 20 phones and SIM cards.

Around £22,000 in cash was confiscated, along with two high value cars including a Porsche, and thousands of pounds of designer clothing.

In Maidstone, officers seized a suspected stolen firearm and ammunition after they entered an address in Leander Heights.

An estimated 400 grams of cocaine with a street value of up to £30,000 was also recovered, along with a similar amount of cannabis, two knives and £12,000 cash.

A knife seized by police Credit: Kent Police

Elliott McCarthy, 20, of Leander Heights was arrested and charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs – cocaine, heroin and cannabis. He was also charged with possessing a firearm without a certificate.

In a further operation with the Metropolitan Police, as well as British Transport Police patrols, suspected illegal activity in Ashford and the Medway towns was targeted.

During the evening of Thursday 12th October, officers entered a property in Hartington Street, Chatham where they seized an illegal extendable baton, knuckle duster, kitchen knife, cannabis and cash.

Quinton Taylor, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Kent Police say the number of active county lines has fallen from 82 to 37 since 2020, a drop of more than half.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Ross, of the Kent Crime Squad, said, "During this week our enforcement has led to significant disruption to at least 18 county line networks. Action by our officers has resulted in 60 charges being made and several suspects remanded in custody.

"This latest week of intensification is in addition to our determined and sustained focus around identifying and tackling those associated with drugs supply and gangs, and since 2020 we have more than halved the number of county lines operating in Kent.

"We have dedicated teams of officers, both uniformed and in plain clothes, committed to targeting those responsible for the misery and destruction of lives connected to harmful substances such as heroin and cocaine. Anyone who deals in drugs can expect a robust response.

"Expect to be arrested and put before the courts. We also continue to need your help, so remember to report any suspicious behaviour."