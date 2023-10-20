Emergency crews are currently tackling a fire at an industrial site in Oxfordshire.

The alarm was raised on Friday morning, October 20, at the site near Benson.

It has led to the closure of the A4074 in both directions between Church Road and B4009 Oxford Road (Elm Bridge roundabout).

Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service posted a photograph on Facebook which showed at least five fire engines at the scene.

It is not yet clear what has caused the fire.

