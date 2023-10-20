Police have released an appeal for information following a 'suspicious incident' involving a 12-year old girl.

She was riding home from school when a man approached her and then reportedly held the wheel of her bike to prevent the child from riding away.

The suspect touched her shoulder before making inappropriate comments towards her.

Dorset Police are asking anyone who was in the area around Redhill Park, Bournemouth around 4:30pm on Monday October 2nd to come forward.

Detectives say the man is described as average build and bald, with a brown moustache and sleeve tattoos on both arms.

It is reported he spoke with an eastern European accent and was wearing an unbranded, short-sleeved black hooded top, blue jeans and white wired headphones.Sergeant Hayley Lyne, of Bournemouth police, said, "We have now obtained further details on this incident from the victim, who understandably found it distressing and we are keen to identify the man involved so we can take appropriate action."I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has any information relating to the man’s identity, to please contact us."Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230156559.

