A teenager has been stabbed in the middle of the afternoon in an assault which left him seriously injured.

Surrey Police has launched an investigation into the attack which happened at 2:30pm on Thursday afternoon.

There was a large police presence in Hurst Green, Oxted, close to the M25 at Godstone, with the boy taken to hospital.

Officers said they were keeping officers in the area to provide reassurance following the incident in Nunappleton Way.

The force made residents aware of what happened on the Tandbridge Beat Facebook page.

An appeal for information was issued in the social media post on Thursday which said,

"Enquiries to establish what happened are underway and the surrounding roads will be temporarily closed to facilitate this.

"Officers will be in the local area for reassurance, so please do talk to them if you are concerned or have any information.

"We are also appealing to anyone who has any dashcam or doorbell camera footage around the time of the assault, or any other information, to come forward quoting PR/45230118518 via DM."