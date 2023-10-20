A picture of the landslip Credit: Hampshire County Council

Drivers are being warned of 14 weeks of disruption as urgent repairs are carried out to a key A-road.

An eastbound stretch of the A334, Charles Watts Way, at Hedge End, Hampshire suffered a significant collapse earlier this year.

There are fears the ground could become even more unstable with colder, wetter, winter weather.

Hampshire County Council has now revealed repairs plans that will see an eastbound lane closure on the A334 with a signed diversion in place.

Traffic will be routed via Kanes Hill A27 to Junction 8 of the M27, with a separate diversion route for non-motorway traffic.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, the County Council’s Executive Lead Member for Universal Services, said,

"This issue needs to be fixed now to ensure this busy route can remain useable for the longer term.

"The work has been scheduled ahead of the winter months to avoid further damage to the embankment.

"I recognise that this complex repair will cause some disruption in the run up to the busy Christmas period, but this work is essential to keep the road safe.

"We are asking road users to leave more time if they need to travel in this area and plan their journeys accordingly. I would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst our contractor completes this work as quickly as possible."

From late October, vegetation clearance will start ahead of the repair works, which are due to begin from Friday 10th November.