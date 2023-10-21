Detectives are carrying out enquiries in the Sholing area of Southampton after reports of a man being shot.

Police were called shortly after 1.30pm on Friday 20th October 2023 to reports that a man had been seen in possession of a firearm on Middle Road.

It's reported that he had been seen firing the weapon at a second man.

Both men then got into separate vehicles and drove away.

An investigation into this incident is underway and specialist officers have been deployed to carry out enquiries and search the local area.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We currently believe that this incident involves people known to each other and are following up a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate those involved.

"No injuries have been reported at the current time.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area today and officers will be carrying out house to house enquiries and patrolling."