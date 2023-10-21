Play Brightcove video

Sevenoaks Rugby club are cheering on their former player and England World Cup star Ben Earl as they take on South Africa in the semi-final.

The 25-year-old came through their academy before joining Saracens as a flanker in 2016, helping them to win the Premiership this year.

"He had that edge to him as he came through," his academy coach Adam Bowman told ITV Meridian.

"He was a real competitor and had a huge desire to become a professional rugby player so I'm not surprised at all to see him doing really well.

"He's one of the best players in the England squad at the moment."

Earl went to Tonbridge School, was a keen swimmer and cricketer alongside rugby, before going on to study comparative literature at university.

His first 15 international caps came as a substitute - he wasn't a favourite for former England head coach Eddie Jones. But he's been a strong addition to Steve Borthwick's side, tonight's match against South Africa will be his third consecutive start of the World Cup.

Hilary Everitt went to watch Ben play in England's quarter-final match against Fiji last weekend.

"I was so proud to watch him in that fantastic stadium. It was a tough game and he was absolutely superb.

"It's sort of not a surprise, but equally you can't expect quite that performance from one of your boys, it's quite surreal really."

Sevenoaks RFC hope Ben's performances at the World Cup will inspire players of all age groups at the club and encourage more people to get into rugby.

Chairman, Stephen Fitzmaurice, said: "It's a grassroots community sports club - some people go on to do amazing things at international level - that's not the majority.

"We want to recognise that talent that's become an inspiration but we appreciate that we're a grassroots club and where the grassroots of sport is strong, the sport itself is strong."

Ben often visits his old club to watch them play, earlier in the tournament he sent them a message thanking them for their support.

He said: "We hear you, we feel you, every time we step on the pitch so for that we're eternally grateful.

"Some of my favourite memories at Sevenoaks include going down to the paddock on a wet, miserable and cold Sunday mornings and being treated to one or two of hot dogs and a hot chocolate and watching England play.

"Hope you're enjoying the tournament... and I hope to see you all very soon."