A war tribute to honour those a small village has been damaged on two occasions.

The Silhouette Soldier was put up to remember those who lost their lives in the First World War and Second World War.

Displaying the phrase "Lest We Forget", it is designed to evoke emotion and reflection.

It was only in place for one day in Kingswood near Leeds Castle, Kent before being targeted.

Following the first act of vandalism repairs were carried out.

In another blow to locals, the piece was then damaged again.

A photo shows the soldier without a head with one villager telling ITV News that "angry is an understatement" as to how residents feel at the moment.

The Silhouette Soldier has become a common memorial introduced across the country over the years.

