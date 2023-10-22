A boy aged between 15 and 16 is being sought by police following a robbery at a McDonald's restaurant.

Two teenager were approached by the suspect who allegedly threatened them with an offensive weapon before demanding they hand over their mobile phones.

The pair gave their devices to the individual before he left the scene.

An appeal released by Hampshire Police describes him as being of Asian, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of skinny build, who was wearing a black puffer jacket, black trousers, black Nike trainers and a black balaclava.

The incident occurred at a branch of McDonald’s on High Road, Southampton at around 4.45pm on Tuesday 17th October.

In a statement police said, "We have carried out initial enquiries, including scoping relevant CCTV footage, but are now asking the public for their assistance.

"Did you witness what happened? Were you in or around the area of High Road at the time of the offence and saw a large group of teenage boys?

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44230425745."

"Alternatively, you can visit the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website and make a report there.

"You can also call independent charity, Crimestoppers, to give information anonymously on 0800 555 111."

