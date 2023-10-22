Play Brightcove video

Tap to watch some incredible drone footage of the Ouse Valley viaduct

Drone shots released by Network Rail show the stunning Ouse Valley viaduct in all its glory as work continues and repairing and restoring the incredible Victorian structure.

The 450 metre long structure nestled in the Mid-Sussex countryside has connected coast to capital since 1841.

With 37 carefully crafted arches, the bridge has become a photographer's dream as well as being vital for Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains on the Brighton Mainline.

Although the bridge didn't inspire everyone with one very important passenger refusing to cross, according to rumours.

At 29 metres tall, Queen Victoria would apparently request that her train stop just before the bridge because she was worried about travelling at height.

Instead, it's suggested she would get out and be taken to the other side on ground level before getting back on the train to head to Brighton for her holidays.

The history behind the bridge is key to the restoration project with each of the 2,600 bricks being replaced needing to meet the Grade II listed standard.

Carole Woodward, Network Rail scheme project manager, said: "It’s a privilege to beworking on this project to restore and repair this stunning piece of railway infrastructure.

Work is currently being carried out on the Ouse Valley Viaduct Credit: ITV News

"Ouse Valley Viaduct is a really critical part of our railway in Sussex with 20 passenger trains and a number of freight services crossing every hour. Almost 17 million passenger journeys are made across the viaduct every year, equating to 52,000 journeys on a typical weekday.

"We’re delighted to be starting repairs to the stone and brickwork which, once complete, will help the Viaduct to continue safely and reliably supporting train journeys for another 180 years as well as ensure it is safe to welcome the considerable numbers of public who visit each year.”

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said,

"Few parts of the country’s rail infrastructure are as valuable and iconic as the Ouse ValleyViaduct, both for the number of passengers who rely on it and for its architecturalimportance, so it’s exciting to see Network Rail carrying out this enormous restoration project with such sympathy and attention to detail. We’re delighted that this much-admired structure will continue to serve our customers safely for generations to come."

