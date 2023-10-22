A spook-tacular effort and creating an impressive mosaic has earned a family farm at Guinness World Record.

Sunnyfields has claimed the title for the Largest curcubita mosaic inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare before Christmas

More than 10,000 pumpkins and squash make up the piece which has been set on top of a grassy pyramid.

It took the Nelson family five hours on their site in Southampton, Hampshire to build the eerily accurate image of Jake Skellington’s moonlit stance.

On receiving their Guinness World Records title Tom Nelson said,

"We feel Officially Amazing. Although we didn’t build the mosaic for the recognition, it was fantastic to receive the accolade and it has meant a lot to the team who has spent many hours building the seasonal displays."

Adam Milward, Managing Editor of Guinness World Records said

"This is always a busy time of year for fruit and veg records at Guinness World Records. Indeed, just last week we had the privilege of recognizing a new heaviest pumpkin.

"It can sometimes be easy to get wrapped up entirely in the biggest produce, but what Sunnyfields Farm has proven in their Halloween-themed gourd display is that when horticultural prowess is combined with a little creative flair, it's possible to reap some truly spook-tacular results."

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.