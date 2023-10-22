An opposition goalkeeper was struck with at least one object during the second half of a League Two game on Saturday.

The incident has prompted an appeal from the Director of Operations who warned that a ‘small minority of people’ risked the club being damaged, losing points and facing heavy fines.

Joe Comper was speaking out following his club Gillingham FC’s home clash against Notts County, in which the visitors won 2-1, where Magpies goalie Sam Slocombe was reportedly struck with a vape.

In a statement to fans, the behaviour was described as ‘not acceptable’.

Notts County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Comper said, “Once again, we find ourselves investigating an incident which reflects poorly on the Football Club, and will likely land us in trouble with the Football authorities.

"Towards the end of today’s game, objects have been thrown onto the pitch from the Rainham End, at least one of which appears to have struck the opposition goalkeeper. Quite clearly, any right-minded person can understand that this is not acceptable, and it won’t be accepted at Priestfield.

"Our investigation is underway and we are working closely with Kent Police to identify the culprit/s, in order for us to impose any necessary bans, as well as pursuing criminal prosecutions.

"The fanbase here at Gillingham is truly fantastic. You are passionate, loyal and devoted to the team and those that represent your shirt.

"It is a shame that the actions of a very small minority risk damaging your club in the form of heavy fines and potentially points deductions."

