A major search operation is underway in the English Channel to find a passenger from a cruise ship.

An emergency response, involving the RNLI and Coastguard, was launched on Sunday morning following reports a man had gone overboard.

The individual was on board the German cruiseliner Aida Perla which is making its way from Hamburg to Rotterdam in The Netherlands.

The rescue mission is taking place off of Ramsgate on the east Kent coast.

Speaking to ITV News, the RNLI said they've sent out two all-weather lifeboats with the Ramsgate crew receiving the call at 8:20am while the Dover crew launched 15 minutes later at 8:35am.

The HM Coastguard said, " HM Coastguard is coordinating the search for a man reported overboard from a passenger ship off Ramsgate on 22 October.

"HM Coastguard was alerted at about 8.55am. The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been sent from Lydd alongside a Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft and the RNLI's all-weather lifeboats from Ramsgate and Dover.'

