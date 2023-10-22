An appeal for information has been released by police after a man in his 30s was punched several times in a random attack at a Slug and Lettuce cocktail bar.

It was shortly after midnight on Sunday 8th October when the assault took place.

The victim sustained a broken jaw and was taken to hospital where he received treatment.

He’s now recovering at home after being discharged.

Hampshire Police say they’ve been following a number of lines of enquiries but now want the public’s help.

The force is now asking anyone who was in the Fareham cocktail bar on West Street on the night of Saturday 7th October into the Sunday to contact them if they have information that could help with their investigation.

Details of the suspect have also been released. He is described as white, aged between 18 and 20-years-old, short blonde hair, of slim build, approximately 6ft talk and spoke with a local accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230411571.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.