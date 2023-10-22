Staff at a Tesco Express store were subjected to a ‘frightening ordeal’ when they were targeted by an armed robber.

A masked man holding a knife approached staff at the till and demanded money.

Thankfully nobody was hurt but the suspect was able to make off with £150 in cash.

He is described as white, aged about 25, slim, 5’ 11”- 6’ 1“ with light brown hair, wearing a full black tracksuit with a hoodie and a black balaclava where only his eyes were visible.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at the store on Goring Way in Goring, West Sussex.

It happened at about 7:50am on Saturday 21st October.

Detective Sergeant Emma Fields said, "This was a frightening ordeal for the staff and we need to identify this suspect quickly.

“If anyone witnessed the robbery or has any information which could help our investigation, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 265 of 21/10.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...