Former Premiership giants Wasps have announced their intention to explore the possibility of establishing a permanent home in Kent.

The club, who were removed from the Premiership last year after falling into administration, say they are "actively engaged" with Sevenoaks District Council to identify a suitable location.

In the short term Wasps plan to begin their revival by playing and training at Sixways, the home of Worcester Warriors, another of the three clubs, along with London Irish, who failed to start the 2022/3 season.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.

Wasps said in a statement: "Having faced significant challenges with regulation and funding, the club has persisted with its determination to revive Wasps at the highest possible level.

"As the development progresses through its planning stages, Wasps will be actively exploring temporary facilities to underpin its operations in Kent

"Whilst determined to establish a base in the southeast of England, the club has also agreed an option of utilising Worcester Warriors' Sixways ground for both training and playing purposes, without in any way replacing Worcester Warriors RFC and indeed committed to assisting their return to competitive rugby."

A prospective move to Kent would mark another geographical shift for the club, who played most of their 156-year history in London, before moving to High Wycombe in 2002 and Coventry in 2014.