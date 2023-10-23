A driver who was drunk behind the wheel of his SUV when he ploughed into a mother as she pushed her baby's pram, has been jailed for three years and eight months.

Dale Clark, who is 38 and from New Milton in Hampshire, knocked down Rebecca Sharp as she was walking her 11-month old in the Redhill area of Bournemouth on 11 April 2023.

Mrs Sharp had just taken two of her children to school when she was struck by the Toyota RAV4.

The collision resulted in Mrs Sharp being left with life-changing injuries, including swelling on the brain.

Rebecca Sharp was left in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the collision Credit: Scene stills / family handout

The court heard that Mrs Sharp's youngest daughter, who thankfully was unharmed, was sent flying into the air after being pushed out of the way in a quick-thinking moment, as Clark sped away from the scene.

After being airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, Sharp spent two months in a coma, with doctors saying her recovery is likely to take years.

Dale Clark pleaded guilty to the crash in a hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court in May having initially said he was not guilty.

More follows.

