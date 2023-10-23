Another large package of suspected cocaine has washed up on a beach in West Sussex

Armed police have been guarding the consignment, thought to weigh around 30 kilos, which was found on Goring beach near Worthing this morning. (Monday 23 October)

It follows the seizure of several packages of cocaine in recent weeks which have washed up in Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

It's not known if the discoveries are connected.

Today's discovery is the third in as many weeks.

Armed officers seen guarding an area of Goring beach, West Sussex. Credit: ITV Meridian

Sussex Police were called to Ferring in West Sussex on Thursday 12 October to reports a bag of suspected drugs had been found.

Meanwhile Holdalls containing hundreds of kilos of powder were discovered in the sea off the coast of Dorset and the Isle of Wight earlier this month.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) previously said it is working with West Sussex police as part of the wider investigation.

Sussex Police has been approached for a response.

