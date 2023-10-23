Man pronnounced dead on the M25 with body discovered at side of the motorway

A man, believed to be in his 70s, has died on a section of the M25.

The discovery was made by Surrey Police who received reports about concern for a person's welfare.

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances leading up to the death but officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

The emergency services were called to Junction 8 for Reigate at 11:50am on Sunday 22nd October.

Despite efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at around 12:35pm.

The incident led to the closure of one lane of the clockwise carriageway.

A statement from Surrey Police said, "The body of a man, believed to be in his 70s, was found at the side of the road.

"Paramedics were also in attendance but sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene around 12.35pm.

"His death remains unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances or third party involvement.

"We are still trying to trace his next of kin."