Becky Sharp describes the impact the crash has had on her life.

A mother who pushed her baby's pram out the way from a speeding drink driver, before being hit by an SUV, says the crash turned her life upside down.

A Crown Court Judge today described the actions of Becky Sharp as 'heroic' as she managed to push her 10-month-old daughter out of harm's way in Bournemouth.

But in doing so, she sustained life-threatening injuries which left her in a coma for two months, and with a brain injury.

Speaking from court, as the man responsible was jailed, Mrs Sharp said she feels relieved the trial is over and felt she 'had to come' to hear accounts of what really happened as she has no memory of the collision.

Dale Clark from New Milton admitted causing the crash and driving off in April this year.

Today the 38-year-old was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Becky said: "I felt like I really needed to be here to find out what happened.

"I'd heard about it from Dan, but it was good to hear it from the solicitors.

"Not about Dale Clark bur about drink driving, it's not good for anyone involved.

Becky Sharp was in a coma for two months following the collision in April 2023. Credit: ITV Meridian

"My life has been turned upside down because of it, and his life has been turned upside down because of it, but basically just don't drink or do drugs and then drive.

"It's not a good message to send out, and the outcome is never good."

Becky's husband Dan said his 'whole world was shattered' the moment he found out his wife's life was hanging in the balance.

Dan Sharp was working when he received a phone call from his father-in-law informing him that Becky had been seriously injured in a hit and run.

In the weeks that followed, the family were left with an uncertain future, with doctors unsure whether Becky would make it through.

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Richard Slee speaks to Becky's husband Dan Sharp

"The hardest thing was dealing with the uncertainty of not knowing what the outcome would be," Dan said.

"When the girls were asking me, 'where's mummy?', and I had to explain she is asleep in the hospital, and they were asking 'when is she going to come home?' and the answer is 'I don't know'."

"Over the past six months, she's gone from being completely unconscious and unresponsive, to starting to open eyes, and move limbs, to now where she can Facetime the girls and she has been home for a bit and is coming home this weekend."

Dan Sharp says Becky feels like the c rash has caused her to miss out on their children's lives. Credit: ITV Meridian

Becky is making a good recovery at the moment, and is working on gaining better independence so she can live at home again.

Dan said she is conscious of making up time with her children that she missed because of the crash.

Miraculously, Becky's youngest daughter, who she was pushing in the pram wasn't hurt in the incident in April.

"She feels like she has missed out on six months of our youngest's life," Dan said.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.