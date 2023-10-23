People living in a market town in Oxfordshire say mould is plaguing their homes, and that the problem is so bad, it's affecting their health.

Daniel Empson moved into his home in Willow Walk in Wantage in 2021.

He says the mould was treated a year ago but has returned and the plasterboard in his living room is now falling away.

He's got a lung condition and says the damp environment is making matters worse.

Resident Daniel Empson says mould in his home is affecting his breathing.

Living next door to Mr Empson, Crystal Greenland has also been living with green mould on her surfaces too.

She's using water absorbers and trying to keep rooms well ventilated but she says there's still mould in her kitchen cupboards, soft furnishings, walls and even under her bed.

S he believes the mould is giving her breathing problems at night.

"Papering over cracks, putting plasters on massive wounds," she said.

" If you're not dealing with the underlying issue then this is going to be a constant problem."

She says Clarion Housing, which owns and manages the properties, is only making superficial repairs and isn't fixing the problem.

"They (Clarion Housing) will try to fix what they can see until next time when it comes back again."

Green mould on kitchen surfaces and utensils

Residents say the houses are built on old wasteland and the ground is boggy.

The residents here say their health is at risk and they just want the problem fixed.

Speaking about the two properties in Willow Walk, a Clarion spokesperson said in a statement: "We take every case of damp and mould very seriously and are committed to finding a permanent resolution to the issues at both properties.

"Our teams recently visited both properties to inspect and undertake work, with further repairs scheduled to address the root cause of the mould.

"We will continue to support the residents and keep them updated as work progresses."

