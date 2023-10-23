A teenager who filmed himself carrying out a brutal attack on a dog has been jailed for 26 weeks and banned from keeping animals for life.

Edward Ade, 19, from Basingstoke in Hampshire, pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty offence, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector, Josephine Story, received a call in February alerting her to a video relating to the abuse of a black and tan Doberman named Fendi.

She said: "I was horrified by the look of terror on the dog's face and by its behaviour indicating extreme stress. Having been verbally abused she was then hit at the end of the video."

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.

The short clip shows the terrified dog standing in a small space surrounded by three walls with blood on the wall behind her. She is pressed against the wall with her head down and doesn't move during the recording.

The footage then zooms in on her head and back showing open wounds wet with blood.

Ade can be heard talking throughout, saying: "Had to pat on this b****, bust her head, bust her back. Yeah have you got anything else to say, you want to try and bite me still? Go on bite me, you b****, you b****."

Inspector Story was joined by police when she visited Ade's home to take the dog into immediate possession.

Vet Dr David Martin described how there must have been at least two severe beatings to her head, back, jaw and skin between three and 14 days before Fendi was seized. He said some injuries had been inflicted using sharp objects.

He said the dog would have experienced extreme pain and distress trying to eat with a broken jaw or walk with a broken spine.

Dr Martin said the fractures would have been immediately apparent to Ade when they occurred as they would have caused severe distress to Fendi and required substantial force to cause. The report added that these are the sort of injuries normally seen in dogs that have been run over by a car.

Alongside the prison sentence, and lifetime disqualification order from owning animals, Ade was ordered to pay £200 costs when he appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 5th October.

Fendi, who has since been renamed, has now recovered and found a happy new home.

Missed the latest edition of ITV News Meridian? Catch up with the most recent programme and weather forecast now