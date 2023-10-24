A motorist who took cocaine before driving has been jailed for 12 years for causing the death of a 10-year-old girl who he crashed into as she crossed the road to join her friends in the park.

Gavin Prodger, of Beaulieu Rise, Rochester, Kent, had been driving at 47mph in a 30mph speed limit in Watling Street, Dartford, when the crash happened on Saturday July 10, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to causing the death of Lily Lockwood by careless driving while over the prescribed limit for cocaine and benzoylecgonine, and to possession of cocaine.

The 50-year-old was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court and also disqualified from driving until 2040 and had his Audi car forfeited.

The police investigation also found Prodger had defective eyesight and was using his mobile phone to send a photograph in the moments before the collision.

The force spokesman said: "Gavin Prodger consumed the class A drug before he got behind the wheel of his Audi.

"His car struck 10-year-old Lily Lockwood in Watling Street at around 6.50pm, as she crossed the road to join her friends in the local park.

"CCTV footage showed that Lily had carefully checked the roads were clear before the collision. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

"At the scene, officers required Prodger, of Beaulieu Rise, Rochester, to complete an impairment test. He performed poorly during the procedure and was arrested."

Detective Constable Lee Berridge said: "Prodger's decision to drive that day cost a young child her life and left a family in mourning for the loss of their little girl.

"Not only was Prodger under the influence of class A drugs, he was also speeding, had a known eyesight condition and was using his mobile phone.

"These critical decisions meant his ability to drive was seriously impaired, he posed a significant risk to other motorists and pedestrians, and was unable to respond in good time to avoid a tragic collision.

"His sentence should serve as a lesson to others who disregard the dangers of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"Their selfish actions can have appalling consequences. I can only hope that the conclusion of this trial allows Lily's family some closure, knowing that the person responsible for her death is now serving a prison sentence."

