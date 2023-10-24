Consultation has begun on a 90 mile electricity infrastructure project linking Kent and Suffolk.

National Grid's Sea Link proposal includes a new, primarily offshore, cable connection from Pegwell Bay to the Suffolk Coast.

It says Sea Link is needed to carry renewable and low carbon power from offshore wind, interconnectors and nuclear power to where it's needed.

Plans also include the onshore infrastructure needed at either end, such as converter stations and substations, to connect the power onto the existing network.

Sea Link Plans for Kent Credit: National Grid

National Grid says the new electricity reinforcement is needed by 2030 to carry renewable and low carbon power to homes and businesses and that it will help the UK achieve net zero by 2050.

National Grid is encouraging communities in Kent and Suffolk to comment on the proposals as part of an eight-week statutory consultation process which runs until 18 December 2023.

Adrian Pierssene, Project Director for Sea Link, said: “This reinforcement between Suffolk and Kent is essential in the UK’s journey to net zero by 2050 and is part of a wider programme to upgrade the entire network.

"We look forward to hearing views from members of the public and we welcome feedback on our proposals.”

