ITV News Meridian reporter Sally Simmonds met the couple

A couple from Gosport say they have been left traumatised after being scammed out of £70,000 by a fraudster who claimed to be a police officer.

The pair, in their 70s, have said they cannot bear the shame of admitting they fell victim to the conmen, but have spoken anonymously to try to warn others.

The scam started with a phone call, supposedly from DC Tom Evans who gave his badge number to the pair.

The fake police officer told the couple their bank cards had been used in a crime involving counterfeit money, and they could help the investigation by withdrawing cash at their local bank to check serial numbers.

The couple went into Fareham and withdrew £5,000 over the counter and £2,000 out of the machine.

However, during the entire transaction, the fake policeman was on the phone listening in and giving them instructions.

"DC Tom Evans" told the couple somebody had been apprehended from Fareham Barclays and therefore they should not mention anything to anyone because it could compromise the investigation.

The couple bagged up the money they had withdrawn and gave it to a courier who turned up at their house.

The courier said he was from Hammersmith Police Station.

The couple also transferred more money - in total £70,000 - money earned from the husband's 30 years' of service in the Royal Navy.

Det Con, Owain Davies, Hampshire & IOW Police, said: "The con artists are very ruthless people, they act and sound on the telephone exactly as I do - a police officer, somebody that can communicate quite well, somebody that says the correct phrases and that's the key to getting those people hooked into what they're saying."

The Navy veteran and his wife have now removed their landline and said they do not expect to be able to claim back even a fraction of what they have lost.

Hampshire Police has stressed that no-one from the police or a bank would ever ask for cash, card details or pin numbers.

If you are asked for these details, police urge you to hang up immediately.

