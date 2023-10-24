The entrance of a Grade II listed wedding venue in Berkshire has been damaged in a crash.

The historic gates and pillars at Shaw House, on the outskirts of Newbury, were destroyed in the collision.

People who are trying to access the house are being urged to use the main car park entrance.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Shaw House said: "Thank you for kind messages regarding damage to the historic gates.

"We would like to confirm that this was an accident and nobody was hurt. Visitors should use the main car park while the area is cleared. Wheelchair access is from the top of the car park via the old kitchen garden."

