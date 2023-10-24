Firefighters tackle barn fire in Wiltshire

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a barn in Wiltshire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has been at the barn fire in Granham since the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 24 October).

Crews are likely to be there for most of the day.

Firefighters say the smoke plume is heading towards Marlborough.

Residents are being told to keep their windows and doors shut.

