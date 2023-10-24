Play Brightcove video

There has been an increase in the number of dolphins spotted off the Sussex coast.

The Sussex Dolphin Project has collected its figures for the season with a rise of over 25% compared to last year.

In all, 85 sightings have been recorded on video off the Sussex coast - that compares to 67 last year over the same period.

Each sighting could represent a whole pod of dolphins - so far more than a hundred have been seen in local waters.

The majority were of the bottlenose variety but they're not the only marine mammals visiting the Sussex coast.

A minke whale was filmed off Hastings in April and, on the same boat trip, a pod of white-beaked dolphins were spotted just half an hour later.

Experts from The Sussex Dolphin Project say the reason behind the rise in sightings is still unclear.

They say it could be an impact of rising sea temperatures on the fish they eat, or it could be because more people are recording them on mobile phones.

Or that the dolphins are coming closer to the coast to feed.

