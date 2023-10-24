Low level fog has caused disruption to flights at Southampton Airport this morning (Tuesday 24 October).

The airport says 10 flights were affected up until 10am.

Many inbound flights have been diverted to Bristol and flights from the Channel Islands were forced to return.

Outbound flights have also been unable to take off.

Southampton Airport is advising passengers to contact their airlines for further information.

It added the fog is due to lift shortly.

