Police officers have been carrying out searches at a school in Southampton after reports of a man firing a gun nearby.

Hampshire Police were called to the Sholing area of Southampton on Friday 20 October following a firearms incident.

There were reports that a man had been seen in possession of a firearm on Middle Road. It was also reported that he had been seen firing the weapon at a second man.

Both men then got into separate vehicles and drove away from the scene.

Officers were at Oasis Academy in Sholing on Monday 23 October carrying out searches for any evidence that may assist their investigation.

The force said: "While the school was not the target of this incident, searches in and around the school grounds have been conducted as part of our ongoing enquiries due to its close proximity to the incident."

High-visibility patrols continue to be conducted in the area to reassure the local community.

Detective Chief Inspector, Matt Gillooly, said: “We are fully aware of the impact that this incident has had on the local community over the last 72 hours. Rest assured that we are continuing to work at pace to identify those involved as part of our ongoing enquiries – as demonstrated by the continued police presence in the area and our ongoing enquires and searches in the local area.

“Were you driving in on Middle Road or Heath Road within the vicinity of The Oasis Academy between 13:25 and 13:35 on Friday and have recorded dash-cam footage? If so, we would implore you to come forward and report this to the police directly, if you haven’t done so already, by calling 101 and quoting 44230430069 or Op Diary. Alternatively, you can make a report via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

“We know that you may not want to speak to police directly, but if you have any information – no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be – this can be reported 100 per cent anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please, if you have any information that may prove fruitful to our ongoing investigation, do report it to us.”

