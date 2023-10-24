Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a house fire in Hove this morning (24 October).

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Kingston Close shortly after 5am.

A 42-year-old woman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced deceased a short time later. Her next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported.

An investigation is underway with the Fire Service to fully understand the circumstances behind this tragic incident.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information that can help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Compton.

