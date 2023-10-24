Police probe after man assaulted and kidnapped in grey vehicle in Oxford

A police probe has been launched after a man was kidnapped in a car in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police say the victim was seen to be assaulted, before being placed into the back seat of a grey vehicle at around 8pm on Sunday (22 October) in Between Towns Road.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Salt, based at Oxford police station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation and are working to establish more details as to what occurred but we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“Our main priority at this time is to ensure that the victim is safe and well.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was involved in the incident or has any information which could help our investigation, especially anyone who has any CCTV or dash-cam footage would could be relevant.

“If you have any information which you think could be helpful to us, please call the non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43230475826.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”

