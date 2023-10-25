Heavy rain has caused flooding on the Isle of Wight leaving roads closed and cars submerged.

Possible further heavy rainfall is on the way overnight and a yellow weather warning is in place between 4am-12pm on Thursday 26 October.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

The warning covers parts of the South East and South West of England:

Brighton and Hove

East Sussex

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Portsmouth

Southampton

West Sussex

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

An amber weather warning was also in place on 25 October between 6am and 8am. Credit: Island Echo

Some places recorded 60mm of rainfall overnight on 25 October.

There are also flood warnings reported for Newport and Ryde.

The Isle of Wight was at the centre of the amber warning with 30 to 40mm of rain likely and 70 to 80mm possible in some places.

An Isle Of Wight Council spokesperson said: "Flood alerts are in place for St Johns, Ryde, Eastern Yar and Lukely Brook. They are also anticipated for Gurnard and Medina.

"Though highway drainage systems across the Island are cleansed as required, there are occasions during exceptionally heavy rainfall when these are simply overwhelmed by the volume of water entering them.

"In such instances, materials washed into the gullies from adjoining land will also, in many cases, reduce their effectiveness."

A police spokesperson said: "The northbound lanes of the duel carriageway are closed.

"This is a complete road closure from Coppins Bridge up to the junction with B&Q / IOW College."

Police are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

INRIX is reporting that the A3054 is both ways closed, delays due to flooding from Bettyhaunt Lane (Newport) to The car garage (Shalfleet).

A viewer reports that Foxes Road Newport on the Isle of Wight is badly flooded and the fire service has had to close the road.