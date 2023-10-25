Play Brightcove video

The world's largest staring competition took place in Kent. Credit: Hisense Laser TV Championships

A new Guinness World Record has been set for the world’s largest staring competition.

296 participants helped set the record at the Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford in Kent.

It was a staring competition with a twist - the record-setters stared at a giant 120-inch TV screen, which featured a video of YouTube star Theo Baker staring back at them.

In the video, YouTuber Theo Baker, was trying to put competitors off to get them to blink. Credit: Hisense Laser TV Championships

A total staring time of 4 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds was achieved throughout the day.

Two adjudicators from Guinness World Records were present to monitor each blink and eye flutter and in the end, proclaimed the event a new Guinness World Record title.

Staring for an impressive 16 minutes 30 seconds was 36-year-old Abhishek Bajaj from Gravesend in Kent.

He was crowned the winner of the Hisense Laser TV Championships, walking away with a new 120-inch TV and £1,000.

