A "reckless" driver who led police on a high-speed chase and drove the wrong way around a roundabout has been jailed.

Stefan Bradley, 27, drove off from officers at speeds of more than 100mph near Kingston on the A27 towards Brighton on July 24 this year, after an officer approached his car on foot.

He was seen driving the wrong way around a roundabout and then back towards Lewes and Polegate during the incident. He then abandoned his car.

The moment Stefan Bradley was arrested by police. Credit: Sussex Police

After getting out of his vehicle, specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) chased him on foot and arrested him.

Speaking after the case, RPU Sergeant Vicki Rees, said: “Bradley’s driving was reckless and he put himself, our officers, and other road users at high risk of harm.

“We know that speeding and also driving while intoxicated through drink or drugs are among the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured.

“PC Devlin showed determination to track down Bradley to the address in Polegate, to ensure that he did not evade justice.

“We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our streets and our roads."

Bradley appeared before Lewes Crown Court on September 12 where he admitted dangerous driving, and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of being over the legal limit for alcohol or a prescribed drug.

Bradley, unemployed of Eastbourne Road, Polegate, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

