Piles of furniture and boxes of food stolen from a former J D Wetherspoon pub have been found dumped near a car park in the New Forest.

A menu stand, chairs, tables and boxes of shortbread biscuits were discovered near Longslade Bottom car park in Brockenhurst by a dog walker.

The fly-tipped items - which have now been removed - belonged to the recently closed pub The Night Jar in Ferndown, Dorset.

The items were stolen from a van on Monday 25 September before they were able to be moved to another Wetherspoon pub in the area.

The pub chain is working with Hampshire Police and Foresty England to try and identify who stole the items and the subsequent fly-tipping incident.

The items were stolen overnight from a van outside a hotel belonging to Wetherspoon contractors. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesman for J D Wetherspoon said: "We have investigated the source of the furniture and the biscuits and they have come from a van belonging to our contractors which was stolen overnight from outside a hotel in Ringwood on 25 September.

"Both the furniture and the biscuits were from The Night Jar in Ferndown and were due to be taken to another Wetherspoon pub after the closure of The Night Jar on 24 September."We will work with the authorities to help find the individuals responsible for the theft of the van and the subsequent illegal dumping of its contents."

A spokeswoman for Foresty England said: "This fly-tip was opposite Longslade Bottom car park, in the entrance to Setthorns Inclosure.

"It consisted of a large number of chairs, tables and other furniture. It also included menu stands from a Wetherspoons pub. It has been removed by our team.

"It is unfortunately yet another in several recent examples of potentially dangerous fly tips that show a complete disregard for this special landscape.

"Anyone who recognises these items or has any information relating to this incident can contact us directly on 0300 067 4601."We would like to remind all householders and businesses disposing of waste that it is their responsibility to ensure their waste providers are licenced. This can be easily checked online."

