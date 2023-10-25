Thousands of residents on the Isle of Wight have been warned they will lose their water supply tomorrow, after flash flooding hit the Island.

Bob Seely MP told ITV Meridian he understood around 11,000 properties on the South of the Island are expected to be affected.

He has made requests to Southern Water to set up bottled water stations in Brighstone, Niton and Wroxall. Information will be available on the company's social media channels.

The disruption is due to the significant rainfall, which saw 65mm of rain fall in just a few hours.

This has put pressure on Southern Water's network, meaning it is unable to keep up with demand for fresh-drinking water.

Disruption could extend to a further 20,000 properties by the end of Thursday the Isle of Wight County Press reported.

This would mean a total of 30,000 properties could be affected.

A Southern Water spokesperson confirmed to ITV Meridian that it was working hard to keep supplies to all properties. They said: " Following extremely heavy rain (97mm) through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning on the Isle of Wight, there was extensive surface water flooding across the island. This has made the operation of our water supply works much more difficult than normal.

“All our customers are in supply. We have made some recovery today with our teams working hard to keep our customers in service and we are working 24/7 to maintain and return the network to normal.

“Extra support from tankers in the area and deliveries to our Priority Services customers will be happening through the evening and overnight as a precaution.

“We will provide a further update tomorrow morning by 10am.”

