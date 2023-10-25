Police in Sussex have arrested two men after a 14-year-old boy was forced into a vehicle in Selsey.

At around 6.15pm yesterday (Tuesday 24 October), two boys aged 14 and 15 attended The Selsey Centre in Manor Road, where they had arranged via social media to sell a mobile phone.

Office say the boys were met by two other males, who forced the 14-year-old into their vehicle – a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf driven by a third male – and stole the phone.

The child was then let go in Lockgate Road, Chichester, some five miles away around 20 minutes later.

The incident was reported to police and the boy was safely returned home. He has been visited by officers and enquiries are ongoing. The vehicle has since been seized.

A 43-year-old man from Bersted and a 28-year-old man from Bognor Regis have each been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and robbery. They remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Sussex Police. In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed either the incident at The Selsey Centre or where the boy was released in Lockgate Road.