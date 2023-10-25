Play Brightcove video

Sally Simmonds spoke to Isle of Wight residents who have been affected

A couple feared for their lives when they became trapped in their car which started floating down the road during the worst flooding on the Isle of Wight in 10 years.

There was 60mm of rainfall in a six hours period in the early hours of Wednesday 25 October, with some parts of the island seeing up to 90mm.

The towns of Newport and Ryde have been affected the worst with homes ruined, roads closed and cars submerged.

There is now a new yellow weather warning in place across the South East and South West tomorrow (26 October).

Richard Giddens and his wife were heading towards the ferry at East Cowes at 6am when they hit the floodwater and the car began to float.

The window was still open so he managed to force open a door, allowing him and his wife to escape.

Cars driving through floodwater at Wootton Bridge on the Isle of Wight. Credit: PA

Recalling the incident, Mr Giddens said: "The car came to a halt, all the electrics went dead and my wife and I were trapped inside.

"We were waist deep in water. It was rushing through here.

"Completely dark, raining. The main thing was to keep calm and get out of the car because we thought we could die."

A mile away in Binstead, residents homes were ruined by the flood water.

Inside Ian Sander's home there is mud and dirt everywhere.

He is now having to wear Wellington boots in his house which usually has a 'shoes-off' rule.

He said he is sad to lose yet more sentimental possessions and to have to leave his house again - twice in two years.

He said: "We're gutted. I mean you move out for six months, eight months and now it's going to be, as it was last time, over Christmas again.

"So Christmas is cancelled as far as plans were."

