As heavy rain has caused flooding across the South - the Isle of Wight Council has issued advice and guidance to help people affected by flooding.

The island is at the centre of an amber weather warning with 30 to 40mm of rain likely and 70 to 80mm possible in some places.

Who to call in the event of a flood:

If you need to be evacuated from an area because of severe flooding or damage, contact the police or dial 999.

For general issues around flooding, contact the Isle of Wight Council on (01983) 823600 (this also doubles up as the COVID-19 support line).

If you believe the flooding is from a main river or the sea, contact the Environment Agency on 0345 988 1188. The Environment Agency also provides help on flooding issues via its Floodline: 0345 988 1188.

To report flooding on the highway or drainage issues, report it online or in an emergency contact Island Roads on (01983) 822440.

Notify Southern Water if flooding affects your mains sewage or public drains by calling 0330 303 0368.

Notify the National Grid to report a gas leak as the result of flooding on 0800 111 999.

Notify SSE of electrical issues such as power cuts by calling 105.

For non-emergency calls relating to vulnerable older people, call adult services on (01983) 823340 (office hours) or (01983) 821105 (out of hours).

NHS '111' for non-urgent health concerns.

Public health information

In the event of a flood, try to avoid contact with the flood water. Do not drive through flood water and do not let children play in it.

If you must go through flood water, take care as there could be hidden dangers like sharp objects, raised manhole covers and pollution.

When cleaning up after a flood, wear rubber gloves, boots and eye protection, and wash your hands afterwards.

If your home is flooded, do not use petrol or diesel generators indoors to dry out your home. The exhaust gases contain carbon monoxide, which can kill.

Dealing with damaged belongings following a flood

Speak to your insurance company about losses and clean up including the removal of damaged property.

Bagged flood-damaged property can be taken to the tip.

Larger furniture items may need specialist removal. If this is not covered by property insurance or you do not have insurance, please contact waste.contract@iow.gov.uk for advice on waste removal.

Drivers are also reminded that driving through floodwater can be extremely dangerous, as it is impossible to see how deep the water is and whether there are any submerged hazards which could damage your car or leave you stranded. It can also cause floodwater to enter people's properties.

Think about flooding before it happens

The council or the Environment Agency can tell you about the dangers of flooding where you live.

If available for your neighbourhood, sign up for free flood warning messages from the Environment Agency’s Floodline: 0345 988 1188.

Make a personal ‘flood plan’ for what you will do in a flood.

Prepare your home in case there is a flood. This includes flood-proofing, flood boards and airbrick covers.

Buy flood insurance to protect your home and your belongings.

Sandbag provision

While it is not the council’s responsibility to protect individual homes or businesses and people are responsible for their own properties, in some emergency situations, the council will instruct Island Roads to position stocks of sandbags at the following strategic locations:

Well Road, East Cowes.

Simeon Street Recreation Ground, Ryde.

St Mary's car park, Cowes.

Carisbrooke High Street, Car park.

Lugley Street Car Park, Newport.

Additional sandbag locations may be identified around the Island based on the forecast impacts of flooding and in areas where the Environment Agency has advised there is a potential risk of flooding.

Other useful contacts:

For adverse weather and flooding guidance, visit Flooding (iow.gov.uk)

The Met Office, 0370 900 0100. www.metoffice.gov.uk

For food safety advice after flooding, including how to make baby food without mains water, contact the Food Standards Agency: 020 7276 8829.

