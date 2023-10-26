Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage of the trailer being attached to a silver vehicle

CCTV footage has been released of the moment a trailer containing a stolen racing car was attached to a silver 4x4 vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation after the high value off-road race car was taken from an address in Kingsway near the junction with St Leonards Gardens, in Hove.

It is believed to have happened overnight between September 13 into September 14.

Police believe that the driver of the silver vehicle that the trailer is being attached to, may have links to Surrey.

The trailer, containing the race car was attached to a vehicle. Credit: Sussex Police

It's believed the vehicle passed through the A247 near Send and later through Woodstock Lane South in Claygate.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Anyone in the Surrey area who has seen the trailer or vehicle, or who has noticed anything suspicious, is asked to come forward.

"Meanwhile witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 01273 470101 and quote serial 367 of 14/09."

