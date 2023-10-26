Play Brightcove video

Val Watson walks ITV Meridian's Derek Johnson through her flood-ruined home

A woman from Ryde says all her possessions are gone after and her husband, who has Parkinson's and dementia, were forced to flee their home in rising flood waters.

Val Watson says it all happened so fast, "We were fine when we woke up, our landlord knocked the door to see if we were ok because he was a bit concerned about the weather and then within half an hour or so the water started coming in.

"Because my husband is not very mobile, he's got Parkinson's and dementia, as the water was rising we had to get him out."

By the time help arrived the water was already waist-high.

The couple were forced to flee their Ryde home as the flood waters rose

Mrs Watson says they've lost almost everything, "We got some clothes out and we got a few bits and pieces but all the electrical stuff, everything like that, it's all gone.

"We're trying to dry out photographs but some of them are obviously not salvageable."

Their granddaughter Caitlin Hill has launched a GoFundMe page to help replace clothes and food.

"It's absolutely awful, it's so heart-breaking, the smell is awful, the state of all the furniture and everything, it's all destroyed."

