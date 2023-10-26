Four children have been seriously hurt after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a speeding BMW which was being chased by police in Oxford.

Two other children sustained minor injuries in the collision on the Eastern Bypass on Tuesday night.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which was seen driving erratically, before it collided with a Black VW Touran travelling along The Slade.

The driver of the Touran received minor injuries.

Police say five people have been arrested in connection with the crash.

Detective Inspector Justin Thomas, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or was in the area at the time of the collision.

“If anyone has any dash-cam or CCTV footage or information about this incident please get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with the family affected and specially trained officers will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230479163.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the IOPC - a standard procedure in these circumstances.

