Police bodycam footage showing the moment Alfie Phillips' stepfather was arrested

Bodycam footage showing the moment the stepfather of a toddler who died with more than 70 injuries on his body, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect has been shown to a jury in the defendant's murder trial.

Alfie Phillips' mother Sian Hedges and her former boyfriend Jack Benham are accused of murdering the 18-month-old in Hernhill near Faversham in Kent in lockdown in 2020

The pair deny murder.

During the prosecution case, which ended today at Maidstone Crown Court, the jury was played police video of the moment Jack Benham was arrested at the QEQM Hospital in Margate, where Alfie was taken.

The moment Benham was arrested by police Credit: Kent Police

In the final hour of proceedings today (26 October) Jack Benham, went into the witness box at the start if the defence case.

He was asked about his relationship with Alfie to which he replied he had 'great affection' for the toddler and treated him as one of his own.

He was a lively boy, he added, interested in everything - 'there was never a dull moment'.

Alfie received multiple fractures and bruises - more than 70 visible wounds including bite marks and internal injuries.

Benham's evidence in chief continues tomorrow. He will then face cross examination.

